Contract employees protest seeking parity in wages

Mangaluru

03 October 2020 20:24 IST

Continuing their ongoing protest demanding parity in wages, contract employees under the National Rural Health Mission and other outsourced employees in the Health Department held a demonstration in front of the mini-Vidhana Soudha here on Saturday.

The demonstration was part of the call given by the Karnataka State and Medical Education Department Contract and Outsourced Employees’ Association.

As many as 700 doctors, staff nurses, and other contract and outsourced employees from Dakshina Kannada are among the 30,000 employees in the State who have stayed away from work since September 24.

They are demanding wages and service benefits on par with permanent workers. As the State government has failed to take any action in the last nine days, the demonstration was held on Saturday.

Addressing the protesters, Mohammed Ashraf, president of the district unit of the ssociation, said while the State government immediately agreed to revise the salaries of government doctors, it was dilly-dallying on their demand. .

“We have also worked tirelessly in COVID-19 prevention and treatment. So far there is not been any announcement from the State government for our genuine demands,” he said.

A staff nurse working in a government hospital said that she was receiving ₹10,000, while her counterpart, who is a permanent employee, was being paid ₹33,000 per month.

“How can we run our families with such paltry salaries,” she said.

Sajuddin, another office-bearer of the association, said an an Accredited Social Health Activist and auxiliary nurse midwife working on contract was paid ₹10,500 as against the ₹23,500 for those who are permanent. “We want the officials to understand our concerns and convince the government to accept our demands,” he added.