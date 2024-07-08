Continued flooding at Baikampady Industrial Area affects entrepreneurs

Unscientifically built downstream drains are causing flooding in the western side of the Baikampady Industrial area every year, and nothing is being done by the district administration and elected representatives to resolve the issue, said N. Arun Padiyar, president of Kanara Industries Association, on Monday, July 8.

In a statement, Mr. Padiyar said the unscientific design of downstream drains passing through the APMC yard and BPCL was choking the flow of water, which resulted in the flooding of several units on Monday. At a critical choke point, Hume pipes installed under the road by APMC for water flow have been largely filled with silt. The flooding takes place every year, he said.

Among the units affected by flooding include Malabar Oxygen, which supplies crucial oxygen to hospitals around the district. Unit namely Ajith Enterprises, which manufactures essential equipment for various large industries, has also been affected. Units namely Durga Motors, JV Springs, Gurudev Plastics, Akolite, Manjunath Rubbers, Rodricks Garage, and other micro, small, and medium industries in the area were suffering cumulative losses amounting to crores every year. The rainfall on Monday has resulted in a loss estimated at around ₹2 crore, he said.

Despite raising the concern before the district administration, the industries department, MLAs, and the MP about the need for funds to correct the unscientific design of downstream drains, nothing has been done so far. The KIA voluntarily collected ₹25 lakh from its members and spent it for the works in the last two years.

Mr. Padiyar has sought immediate and decisive action to prevent recurring losses to MSME units, which has affected the livelihood of 20,000 workers. There was a need to protect the industrial ecosystem of Baikampady, he added.

