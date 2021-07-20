Continue to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, people advised

MANGALURU

20 July 2021 20:04 IST

The Dakshina Kannada administration on Tuesday said that the enforcement of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour will continue in the district with certain exemptions announced by the State government, including restricting night curfew to between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

In his guidelines issued under the Natural Disaster Management Act and the Code of Criminal Procedure, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate K.V. Rajendra said that because of the strict enforcement of the guidelines so far in the district, the number of COVID-19 positive cases has come down.

Cinemas, multiplexes, theatres and convention halls may function with 50% of their capacity subject to following COVID-19 standard operating procedure issued by departments concerned.

Similarly, colleges under the Department of Higher Education are allowed to hold classes from July 26 subject to their adherence to guidelines. Only those students and staff who are administered with at least one dose of vaccine can attend colleges. Physical attendance of students in classes is voluntary, he said. Similar is the case with higher technical education and vocational courses.

Orders issued with respect to people reaching the State from Kerala and Maharashtra will continue to be enforced. They are expected to carry COVID-19 negative certificate not older than 72 hours or a certificate for having received at least one dose of vaccine.

Dr. Rajendra said that the guidelines issued by the State government with respect to celebrations of Bakrid and animal slaughtering should be followed strictly. People may go to masjids subject to their adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, and within 50% capacity of such buildings.

Slaughter banned

Meanwhile, the Mangaluru City Corporation has banned animal slaughter in public places during Bakrid celebrations or any other festival or congregation due to COVID-19.

Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that the ban will apply to roads, hospital premises, educational institutions, playgrounds, masjids and other religious places, parks and any other public place. Stringent action will be taken against those found indulging in animal slaughter in public places, he added.