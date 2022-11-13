Continue efforts to get UNESCO recognition for Yakshagana, says scholar

Yakshagana scholar M. Prabhakar Joshi speaking at the inauguration of Yakshagana Kalaranga Award presentation ceremony at the Town Hall in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Scholar and author M. Prabhakar Joshi said here on Sunday that efforts to get the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) recognition for Yakshagana should continue.

Speaking after inaugurating the Udupi Yakshagana Kalaranga Award presentation ceremony at the Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall, Mr. Joshi, a well-known Talamaddale Arthadari, said that such recognition will help get funds for academic research and other activities related to Yakshagana.

Mr. Joshi said that he, with senior Yakshagana artiste Keremane Shivananda Hegde, and others did make an attempt to get UNESCO recognition for the art form. But they did not succeed as the totality of the art form will have to be introduced to the UNESCO team within a given time. It emerged as a challenge as Yakshagana cannot be introduced to those who are not familiar with the art form, in 10 minutes. Now, others should continue with this effort, he said.

The author of books on Yakshagana said that there is a need to join academics and Yakshagana. “A package of Yakshagana, academics and Yakshagana education is needed now,” he said.

Hailing Yakshagana Kalaranga of Udupi as a national model, he said that its diversified activities without compromising on its objectives reflected its commitment, transparency and hard work for the promotion of Yakshagana and welfare of artistes. It not only recognised and presented its award annually to artistes, but built houses for the poor artistes, arranged health check-up and medical facilities to the needy and supported the education of artistes through sponsors.

Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, seer of Pejawar Mutt, presented the award to various artistes.

The mutt’s Sri Vishvesha Tirtha Yakshagana Kalaranga Award was presented to Sri Ganesha Yakshagana Gombeyata Tanda of Uppinakudru. Yaksha Chethana Award of the Kalaranga was presented to H.N. Shringeshwara, a Sanskrit and Kannada teacher at Nittur High School, Udupi.

The artistes to whom the award was presented are D. Manohar Kumar, Krishnaswamy Jois, Malavalli Narayana Subraya Bhatta, Annappa Kulala Neerjaddu, Rama Jogi Jodukallu, Mundkur Krishna Shetty, Umesh Bhatta Bada, Airbail Ananda Shetty, Mohammed Gouse Kavradi, Jogu Kulala, Venkappa Achar and Sajipa Chennappa Gowda.

Yakshagana Kalaranga president M. Gangadhar Rao and secretary Murali Kadekar spoke.

A Yakshagana skit Sri Manohara Swami Paraku and Yakshagana Chakra Chandike were performed on the occasion.