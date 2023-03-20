ADVERTISEMENT

Contesting from Karkala was collective decision of party: Pramod Muthalik

March 20, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Mutalik speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Monday said his decision to contest from the Karkala Assembly constituency was a collective one and taken with the intention to get political power for the party’s fight to protect Hindutva and its activists.

Taking to reporters, Mr. Muthalik said the decision was taken during the recent meeting of the sene in Bengaluru.

“Political cover will give a great fillip to the cause we are fighting for. Entering politics will in no way dilute the sene’s fight for Hindutva,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Muthalik said the reason to contest from Karkala is because this region has more cases of cow thefts. A large number of Bajarang Dal and other Hindu activists have been booked under various criminal cases. As many as 28 Hindu activists have been booked under the Goonda Act.

V. Sunil Kumar, the local MLA, has done little to protect these activistsm he alleged. Accusing Mr. Kumar of sidelining Hindu actvisits, Mr. Muthalik said: “Hindutva is not about making money. You (Mr. Kumar) are speaking with arrogance”.

Mr. Muthalik said Siddalinga Swami, the State president of the Sri Rama Sene, will shortly announce names of his party’s 12 candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US