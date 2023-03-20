HamberMenu
Contesting from Karkala was collective decision of party: Pramod Muthalik

March 20, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Mutalik speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Monday.

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Mutalik speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Monday said his decision to contest from the Karkala Assembly constituency was a collective one and taken with the intention to get political power for the party’s fight to protect Hindutva and its activists.

Taking to reporters, Mr. Muthalik said the decision was taken during the recent meeting of the sene in Bengaluru.

“Political cover will give a great fillip to the cause we are fighting for. Entering politics will in no way dilute the sene’s fight for Hindutva,” he said.

Mr. Muthalik said the reason to contest from Karkala is because this region has more cases of cow thefts. A large number of Bajarang Dal and other Hindu activists have been booked under various criminal cases. As many as 28 Hindu activists have been booked under the Goonda Act.

V. Sunil Kumar, the local MLA, has done little to protect these activistsm he alleged. Accusing Mr. Kumar of sidelining Hindu actvisits, Mr. Muthalik said: “Hindutva is not about making money. You (Mr. Kumar) are speaking with arrogance”.

Mr. Muthalik said Siddalinga Swami, the State president of the Sri Rama Sene, will shortly announce names of his party’s 12 candidates.

