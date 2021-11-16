‘Contesting Council polls to represent coop. sector’

Mangaluru

16 November 2021 23:54 IST

South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank chairman M.N. Rajendra Kumar on Tuesday said he was compelled to contest the elections to the Legislative Council as an Independent candidate as none heeded to his repeated requests to offer representation to the cooperative sector in the Council.

Speaking at the inauguration of his campaign office in the city, Mr. Kumar said members of cooperatives, political parties, religious heads, and others have forced him to contest the polls from the local authorities constituency of Dakshina Kannada-Udupi. As such, it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure his victory and he would work hard for the overall development of the region in general and cooperative sector in particular.

Mr. Kumar said there was pressure from different corners not to contest the polls. However, he had already decided to move forward; there are over 4 lakh cooperative members to reach out to the 6,000 odd electorate, he said.

Earlier, World Bunts Sangha president Aikala Harish Shetty inaugurated the campaign office. Speaking on the occasion, he said Mr. Kumar has been an apolitical personality. Social workers do not need any political party for support as people’s backing has been their suport.