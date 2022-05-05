Mangaluru

Contest for pregnant women organised by Mangaluru’s KMC hospital

A file photo of a pregnant women helping her daughter with online classes while waiting to take Covid-19 vaccine in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

To mark International Mother’s Day, the KMC Hospital at Ambedkar Circle in Mangaluru is organising a contest for pregnant women.

The participant may either send a photo showing the baby bump or she may write a letter of about 300 words to the future child to express what she feels as a new parent and what the child means to her.

The hospital’s Regional Chief Operations Officer Saghir Siddiqui said the contest celebrates the special things about becoming a mother. This contest endeavours to help people enjoy the experience of motherhood.

Participants may reach out to a dedicated phone number 9008167071 or email wowmomcontest@gmail.com. The last date for taking part in the contest is May 10.

The winner will receive a prize worth ₹50,000. The first runner-up will receive a prize worth ₹30,000 and the second runner-up ₹20,000.


