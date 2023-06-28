Container freight station on 16.6 acres of NMPA land to come up through SPV in a year

June 28, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - MANGALURU

A container freight station (CFS), spread across 16.6 acres of area of New Mangalore Port Authority, will come up at an estimated cost of ₹125.43 crore within a year through a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

While the NMPA’s contribution in the SPV would be the land, valued at ₹44.25 crore, the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) and the Sagarmala Development Company Ltd., (SDCL), would bear the balance cost.

CWC Managing Director Amit Kumar Singh, NMPA chairman A.V. Ramana and SDCL Managing Director Dilip Kumar Gupta signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday in Mangaluru.

Mr. Ramana said the project was expected to enhance the port’s capability to serve the growing export-import container traffic from the hinterlands. The dedicated container terminal developed by the port under PPP has witnessed phenomenal growth of 8.5% in one year of its launch by handling only FCL (full container load) cargo.

The chairman said the CFS would facilitate aggregation of LCL (less than container load) cargo and FCL cargo.

Mr. Ramana stressed that the CFS would be an enabler for small and agri-product exporters, inclusive of coffee, by providing adequate temperature-controlled storage for aggregation and handling facilities for stuffing of containerised cargo.

The facility would reduce the container dwell time, both for export and import, that helps the port to achieve another milestone under Maritime India Vision 2030.

CWC MD Amit Kumar Singh said the corporation has CFS at 21 locations across the country while it works to reduce the logistics cost. The first warehouse to be built in NMPA would be for the Coffee Board, he added.

Mr. Ramana said the NMPA could achieve 8.5% container traffic growth in 2022-23 despite inadequate road connectivity between Mangaluru and the hinterlands. He hoped that four-lane work on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75 would get completed by February 2024.

While the port had handled 1.65 lakh TEU (twenty-foot-equivalent) containers in 2022-23, an all-weather road might improve the load to 2.5 to 3 lakh TEU in 2024-25.

Shekhar Poojary from Mangalore Port Stevedores Association said the port would get another CFS with the Central government approving a facility proposed by Mangaluru-based Delta Infralogistics (Worldwide) Ltd.