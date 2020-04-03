Contacts of positive cases in Hospet identified

The Ballari administration has identified 145 primary and secondary contacts of three persons who tested positive for COVID-19 from Hospet and are monitoring their health. These include 11 people, who were isolated.

S.R. Nagar locality in the town, where the infected persons lived, was declared as a containment zone.

Addressing a press conference in Hospet on Friday, Sheik Tanveer Asif, Assistant Commissioner, said movement of people and vehicles were restricted in a 5-km radius of the residences of the cases. “However, people can come out of their houses between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. to purchase essential commodities,” Mr. Asif said.

As preventive measure, the municipal council will sterilise public streets and pavements. “We have formed 209 teams of health workers for conducting a door-to-door survey. Each team has anganwadi workers and ASHAs. A doctor will supervise 15 teams,” Mr. Asif said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Raghu Kumar said 250 bikes were seized of riders who were unnecessarily on the streets. “We have established check-posts in all roads leading to Hospet and are blocking the entry and exit of vehicles, except those involved in emergency and essential services,” he said.

The Horticulture Department has taken up the job of supplying fruits and vegetables to people’s doorsteps. It has engaged 24 vehicles for the purpose.