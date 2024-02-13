Consumers oppose MESCOM’s move to hike power tariff

February 13, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - MANGALURU

Farmers, industry representatives and other consumers at a public hearing by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) here on Monday, opposed Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited’s (MESCOM) proposal to hike the power tariff by an average of 59 paise per unit.

KERC member M.D. Ravi conducted the hearing at MESCOM’s corporate office. KERC Chairman P. Ravikumar took part in the hearing virtually.

Satyanarayana Udupa from the Bharatiya Kisan Sangha, Udupi, said the MESCOM has brought down the distribution loss by 8.4% and sold 5,598.36 MU of power to earn ₹4,592.9 crore in 2022-23. When it was earning good revenue, there was no need for the company to increase the tariff.

Mr. Udupa said MESCOM should take steps to recover dues from the State government, including ₹220 crore due from Mysuru Paper Mills, Bhadravathi. Expressing his concern over tardy progress in 100% metering of irrigation pump sets, the farmer leader said metering was needed to know the extent of power consumed by these pumpsets. Low tension lines should be maintained in a proper way, he said and sought more meetings of MESCOM with LT consumers.

K.N. Venkatagiri Rao from Sagar Balakedaarara Vedike said if the MESCOM gets pending the power subsidy of ₹556 crore from the State government, there will not be any need for MESCOM to raise the tariff and generate ₹351.96 crore to meet the revenue shortfall.

Activists Hanumanth Kamath and G.K. Bhat said the removal by KERC of the tariff slab beyond consumption of 100 units is hurting consumers as consumers have to pay about ₹400 for consumption of a unit above 100. They asked KERC to restore slab power tariff system.

Opposing the tariff revision, Ananthesh Prabhu, the president of KCCI, said small scale industries are already reeling on account of global recession. He sought reduction of tariff by ₹2 per unit to support MSME. While seeking discontinuation of collecting fixed charges every month, Mr. Prabhu said all types of penalties for excess usage of power load and power consumption should be done away with.

Rajendra Suvarna from Ice Plant Owners’ Association said an increase of five paise per unit of power will be hard for ice plant operators to cope with.