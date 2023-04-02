Consumers’ Commission penalises housing loan firm for deducting EMIs without releasing loan

April 02, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Dakshina Kannada District Consumer Disputes’ Redressal Commission recently directed Tata Capital Housing Finance Limited to pay ₹75,822 penalty with 8% interest to a city doctor for deducting two EMIs before disbursal of the loan amount.

In the complaint to the District Commission, Panambur resident Sanija Krishna said when she was planning to buy an apartment in Hosabettu-Surathkal, a Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd. executive approached her at her clinic and she applied for the loan. Besides other documents, she also gave 16 post dated signed blank cheques of State Bank of India, Surathkal, to the firm.

Even though loan was not released, the applicant received a text message from the firm on September 4, 2020, asking her to maintain enough balance in the bank account for housing loan EMI of ₹37,911 and the next day, the amount was debited. On approaching the firm’s branch manager in Mangaluru, she did not get a proper answer for EMI deduction while the former told her the loan would be released after completing all legal formalities.

On her complaint, the firm’s authorised representative told Dr. Krishna that a cheque dated July 30, 2020, was prepared pending her compliance to all conditions mentioned in the sanction letter. As she failed to deposit all the documents, the firm cancelled the loan disbursal. however, two EMIs of ₹37,911 were deducted for September and October 2020.

The District Commission comprising of president K. Prakash and members P.V. Lingaraju and H.G. Sharadamma said it is well settled law that a firm could sanction or reject a loan only after full compliance of required documents by the applicant. It observed how the firm could sanction the loan without receiving all documents and deduct EMIs without disbursing the loan in its March 15, 2023, judgment.

Terming the firm’s action as deficiency in service, the Commission directed it to pay Dr. Krishna ₹75,822 with 8% interest per annum as penalty from the date of receipt of the order till date of payment. The commission also asked the firm to pay ₹20,000 towards compensation and cost of litigation; both to be complied within a month of receipt of the order copy.