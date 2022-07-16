Consumer commission asks National India Assurance Company to reimburse treatment expenses

Holding the National India Assurance Company negligent in not appreciating the treatment record and repudiating the reimbursement claim, the Dakshina Kannada District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in a case has directed the company to reimburse the claim amount with 5% interest.

Complainant Kaushal Nellikunje of Kasaragod in Kerala, an employee of Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, had purchased mediclaim insurance policy. His father N. Satishchandra Rao and mother Usha N. Rao were covered under the policy for a total sum assured of ₹2 lakh.

Mr. Rao was admitted to KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, following an acute stroke on June 4, 2017. Following his discharge on June 9, 2017, Mr. Nellikunje submitted the claims for reimbursement of ₹33,835 incurred towards treatment. The company rejected the claim on the grounds that it was a pre-existing disease. Then Mr. Nellikunje filed a complaint with the District Commission.

Upholding the complaint of Mr. Nellikunje, the district commission said the claim cannot be rejected unless and until a person is hospitalised or undergone operation in the near proximity of obtaining the mediclaim policy.

The commission made note of the order of the Delhi State Consumer Commission in 2007, in which it was said that day-to-day problem of hypertension, diabetes, occasional pain in the chest or headache were not diseases that can be treated as pre-existing disease for the purpose of rejecting the claim of the insured.

The district commission said: “There is no solid proof to show that the insured father had encountered any of the complications of hypertension before taking the policy”.

The discharge summary also did not not show any previous history of hypertension, the commission noted.

The commission, comprising president K. Prakasha and members P.V. Lingaraju and H.G. Sharadamma, on July 8 ordered the National India Assurance Company’s Bommasandra and Mangaluru branches to jointly pay ₹33,835 with 5% interest from the date of complaint till the date of payment. They were also asked to pay the complainant ₹10,000 as compensation and ₹5,000 towards legal expenses within 30 days.