Construction workers stopped;truck seized

UDUPI

22 May 2020 23:09 IST

The police stopped 11 migrant workers going to Rajasthan on a container truck from Mangaluru, at Karkala in Udupi district on Thursday night.

According to the Karkala police, a group of five migrant workers from Barkur in Udupi district was trying to board the truck at Pulkeri Junction in Karkala, when some locals saw that there were already workers (from Mangaluru) inside the truck and brought it to the notice of the police. The police immediately reached the spot and stopped the workers from travelling.

These workers from Mangaluru and Barkur wanted to return to their native places in Rajasthan and had boarded the truck as it was bound for that State. They were all construction workers. The police then contacted the construction site owners in Mangaluru and Barkur.

The 11 workers returned with the owners to Mangaluru, and the five workers returned to Barkur. The container truck has been confiscated, the police said.