Construction on Zilla Ranga Mandir yet to begin in Udupi

Though the foundation stone for the construction of the Zilla Ranga Mandir was laid amidst fanfare behind the APMC Yard at Adiudupi on November 30, 2018, the construction is yet to begin. The Zilla Ranga Mandir has been a long-pending demand of theatre groups and theatre lovers. However, the search for an ideal location took awhile. It was first decided to begin construction on the land near the Working Women’s Hostel in Manipal. But this idea was given up.

Then it was decided to construct it on a piece of land near Beedinagudde. However, this proposal too was given up and finally, 1.37 acres of land behind the APMC Yard was decided on for construction of the Ranga Mandir. The then Minister for Kannada and Culture Jaimala laid the foundation stone.

The plan was to have a Ranga Mandir with state of the art facilities, including two green rooms, sound systems, a sound control room, a generator, and a parking place for about 50 cars and about 100 two-wheelers to hold all types of cultural programmes.

But even after a year, there is no sign of the construction beginning. Kumar Bekkeri, Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture, said that the State government had released an amount of ₹50 lakh for the Ranga Mandir.

The Department of Kannada and Culture had already asked the Public Works Department to prepare estimates and a blueprint for the Ranga Mandir. “We expect the estimates and blueprint to be ready soon. Once ready, the decks will be clear for the work,” he said.

There was also a plan to construct a building for Rangayana on 50 cents of the 1.37 acres of land, but that has since been given up. Raviraj H.P., Joint Secretary, Rangabhumi theatre organisation, said the construction was essential as it would have proper lighting and sound facilities for plays staged by theatre groups at a minimal rent.

Besides plays, other cultural programmes such as classical music, dance and Yakshagana performances could also be held at the Ranga Mandir, he said.