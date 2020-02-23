Construction of fisheries harbour gets govt. nod

UDUPI

23 February 2020 00:16 IST

It will be built at a cost of ₹180.2 crore

Kuilady Suresh Nayak, president of the district unit of Bharatiya Janata Party, said on Saturday that the State Cabinet has approved the construction of an all-weather fisheries harbour at Hejmady in Udupi district.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Nayak said the fishing harbour will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹180.2 crore. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was expected to lay the foundation stone for the project on February 29. Construction of the fishing harbour was a long-pending demand of the people here, especially fishermen. It will give a fillip to the fisheries sector in the district, he said.

Mr. Nayak said the installation of the new office-bearers of the BJP district unit will be held at a party workers convention at the Sheshashayana Hall here on Monday. Nearly 12,000 party workers from across the district were expected to participate in convention titled ‘Sankalpa Samavesha’.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that the convention will be preceded by a procession from Diana Circle to the Sheshashayana Hall. Nalin Kumar Kateel, president of the State unit of BJP, and all legislators of the district will be participating. Since the gram panchayat elections were expected in the State in three to four months, the party has started making preparations for it, he said.