Construction labourer murdered in Mangaluru

A 30-year-old construction labourer, who is reportedly associated with Hindu Jagarana Vedike, was murdered near a Ganesha pandal, a few metres away from the Puttur Rural police station limits on Tuesday night. The accused are suspected to be persons with whom the deceased, Karthik Suvarna, ran a chit fund business.

According to Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad, Karthik came to the venue around 11.30 p.m. to watch a ‘yakshagana’ performance, which was being staged after the immersion of the Ganesha idol. Karthik met Charanraj, Kiran and Preetesh with whom he ran his business.

There was a heated exchange of words that reportedly led Preetesh to hit Karthik on his chest with a sharp weapon. Karthik raised his voice in anger and collapsed. Preetesh and the other two left the place in a car.

Police rushed to the spot and took the help of the onlookers to shift Karthik to the nearby private hospital where he was declared dead.

On the complaint of Keshav Suvarna, Karthik’s relative, police registered a case of murder and are on the lookout for the accused.

Mr. Prasad said a similar fight was reported in January last year when Karthik had assaulted one of the three.

The police are yet to verify the reported association of the deceased with the Hindu Jagarana Vedike, Mr. Prasad said.