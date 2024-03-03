ADVERTISEMENT

Construction labourer murdered in Brahmavar

March 03, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old construction labourer was murdered by an unknown assailant at Balehitlu Moodutoota in Hanehalli village of Brahmavar taluk in Udupi district on Saturday night.

The police gave the name of the victim as Krishna. He was staying alone in a house at Hanehalli.

In a complaint with the Brahmavar police, Krishna’s brother-in-law S. Prakash said a sound resembling that of a cracker bursting was heard from Krishna’s house around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, Krishna’s friend Dinesh went to the house around 9 a.m. to find Krishna dead. Prakash rushed to the house and found Krishna in a pool of blood following a injury to his head. Three empty cartridge were found near the body, Mr. Prakash stated.

The Brahmavar police registered a case under Sections 302 and 201 of Indian Penal Code and are searching for the assailant.

