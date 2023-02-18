Constitution framed keeping nationality in mind: Aravind Chokkady

February 18, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Constitution has been framed keeping nationality in mind, said government school teacher and columnist Aravind Chokkadi here on Saturday.

Speaking on ‘Rastreeyate Mattu Pradeeshikate’ (Nationalism and Regionalism) on the first day of the two-day Mangaluru Literary Festival, Mr. Chokkadi said nationalism and other concepts have been introduced through the National Education Policy.

“Practically it is challenging to take these concepts to the classroom. You cannot put everything into textbooks. There is a need to build the capacity of the teacher to convey these concepts in a better way,” he said.

Stating that nationalism cannot be competing with regionalism, Mr. Chokkady said the issues such as “Hindi imposition” are raised by groups to meet their own political and other agendas.

Earlier in a discussion on the book Hindutva, author Aravind Neelakandan said Hindutva is the basis of the Indian nation. Hindutva should be seen from the context of development works happening since 2014. It can also been seen in zero tolerance to corruption, he said.

Stating that there were misconceptions about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Mr. Neelakandan said the RSS has built a strong intellectual base in the country. It’s the ‘Eekatamata stotra’ recited in RSS shakas that gives a complete picture of the diverse culture and history of the country.