Constitution awareness programme organised through kayaks at Saligrama

February 24, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Samvidhana Jagruthi Jatha (Constitution awareness jatha) was conducted uniquely with a formation of kayaks as the ‘Samvidhana Patha’ at the Saligrama Kayaking Point in Udupi district on Friday.

Kayaking point in Seetha river backwaters at Parampalli village near Saligrama was the venue for the unique display of kayaks and boats where floral tributes were paid to B.R. Ambedkar. Earlier, the kayaking point had conducted a voter awareness programme, plastic menace awareness programme, Independence Day celebrations, etc., in different manners amid the mangroves of the backwater.

After paying the floral tributes, kayak formation in the shape of ‘75’ was done to mark 75 years of India becoming a republic. Udupi zilla panchayat CEO Prateek Bayal, Kundapura Assistant Commissioner S. Rashmi, probationary IPS officer Harsha Priyamvada, Brahmavara tahsildar Srikanth Hegde, district director of social welfare Anitha Madlur, kayaking point entrepreneurs Mithun Kumar Mendon and Lokesh Mendon, and others were present.