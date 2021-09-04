Consolidate party base ahead of local bodies polls: Sunil Kumar

V. Sunil Kumar

MANGALURU

04 September 2021 01:35 IST

Minister addresses meeting of former ZP members, others

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar on Friday urged party leaders to consolidate the party base ahead of the elections to the zilla and taluk panchayats.

Speaking at a meeting attended by the former ZP members and BJP Maha Shakti Kendra presidents presided over by district BJP president Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak in Udupi, Mr. Kumar said that the leaders should organise conventions of booth presidents, gram panchayat members and others towards further consolidating the base.

Stressing the need for coordination between Maha Shakti Kendra and members of zilla and taluk panchayats, Mr. Kumar said that office-bearers of these kendras should regularly meet for preparing for the ensuring Assembly polls too. Conventions of party workers should be organised in every taluk panchayat, zilla panchayat and Assembly constituencies, he said.

Coastal Development Authority Chairman Mattar Rathnakar Hegde said that the BJP should come to power again at all levels with the backing of Ministers representing the State at the Centre as well as those from the coastal region in the State government.

Convention

Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojari on Friday lauded the work done by BJP health volunteers in combating COVID-19 and helping people.

Speaking at a valedictory function of Udupi district BJP health volunteers convention in Udupi, Mr. Poojari said that the BJP and RSS under the theme “Seveye Sanghatane” conceptualised the health volunteers movement. The party has to draw up a plan for the execution of the concept at the grassroots level on the lines of ASHAs volunteers, he said.