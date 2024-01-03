Consecration of renovated 16th century old Anekere Basadi to begin in Karkala from January 18

January 03, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The consecration of the renovated 16th century old Chathurmukha Kere Basadi or Anekere Basadi (Jain temple) at Karkala in Udupi district will be held for five days from January 18.

According to Mahaveera Heggade, working president, Anekere Chathurmukha Kere Basadi Renovation Committee, the renovation began about three years ago. It has been renovated at an estimated cost of ₹4.5 crore, he told The Hindu adding that the works will be completed in another three days.

According to Dakshina Kannada district gazetteer, published by the State government, the Jain temple was built in 1586 AD by one Bhairava who ruled Karkala region after Veera Bairarasa Vodeya or Veera Pandya Vodeya ( 1531-1565 AD). The Bairarasas who were chieftains ruled Tulu Nadu after the 14th century.

The monolith Gommateshwara (Bahubali) statue was erected in Karkala in 1432 AD when Veera Bairarasa was ruling, it said.

Mr. Heggade said that the Jain temple was last repaired about 20 years ago. Before renovation it had mud walls and a tile roof. Now the temple has been renovated completely with granite, including the roof.

The basadi is situated on 23 cents of land amidst a waterbody spread over 26 acres, he said, adding that Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar has arranged ₹40 lakh from the government for permanently illuminating the temple.

He said that Adinatha Swamy, Chandranatha Swamy, Shanthinatha Swamy, and Mahaveera Swamy are worshipped traditionally in the temple.

In addition, Parshwanatha Swamy and Mahamathe Padmavathi Devi are also worshipped in the basadi.

Mr. Heggade said that the Bairarasas had built the Anekere lake with a twin purpose - to store water for drinking and for the bathing of elephants of chieftains.

Karkala is an abode of 18 Jina Mandiras. The town also has another, second one, Chathurmukha Basadi.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has agreed to attend the consecration ceremony, he said.

