Conmen dupe two in as many cases of over ₹ 1.5 lakh

19 November 2020 01:18 IST

In two incidents that took place in the city on Tuesday, conmen have illegally withdrawn ₹ 80,000 and ₹ 73,182 from two bank accounts by using OTP and other details.

In the first instance, a complainant received a call from Ph: 7074158509 on Tuesday morning and the caller claimed himself to be an officer of Bank of Baroda.

Stating that the complainant’s debit card with Vijaya Bank has been transferred to Bank of Baroda, the caller took from the complainant his ATM card number and CVV number. A few minutes later, the complainant noticed that an amount of ₹ 73,182 has been illegally withdrawn.

In the second instance, the caller, who claimed himself to be an executive from the SBI Credit Card section, called the complainant at 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday. Stating that he was going to reactivate the complainant’s credit card, he asked the latter to share the credit card number and also the OTP received on the latter’s mobile phone. Soon after, ₹ 80,000 was withdrawn, the complainant said.

Both the complaints have been filed with the Cyber Crime Police. Efforts are on to trace the conmen, the police said.