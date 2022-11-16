Conjunctivitis is self-limiting but ensure rest for about a week, administration tells people

November 16, 2022 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Dakshina Kannada district administration called upon people not to panic with cases of conjunctivitis, a self limiting infection, and ensure the infected persons take rest and medicine for about a week when the infection dies down.

Chairing an online meeting with all health officers and block education officers of district on Tuesday, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumar asked head masters not to force infected students come to the school.

These students should be advised to visit nearby government health facility to get their eyes checked. They should take medicines by confining themselves to their houses for about a week, when the infection subsides.

Mr. Kumara asked the Health and Education Department personnel to strengthen awareness activity with more focus on maintenance of hand hygiene. Infected persons and their family members should take necessary care that the infection does not spread to others.

District Health and Family Welfare officer M. Kishore Kumar said in the last fortnight around 1,400 cases of conjunctivitis have been reported at the government health facilities.

“This is due to bacterial and viral infection, which is self limiting one. People should not panic, but should take necessary precautions to stop spread from one person to another,” he said.

Conjunctivitis starts with eyes turning red, which is followed by irritation and headache. Some also have fever. Without resorting to self medication, infected people should get prescribed treatment. There has not been any complication with this infection.

Dr. Kumar said the infection is usually seen during this month. The cases are more this time as schools are functioning normally this year. More cases were reported in rural parts of Mangaluru and Bantwal taluks, while fewer cases were reported from Puttur and Sullia taluks. Sufficient stock of antibiotic eye drops is available at the government health facilities and medical shops in the district, he said.