Congress workers stage ‘rasta roko’ in Udupi

Leaders and workers of the district unit of the Congress staged a ‘rasta roko’ at Jodu Katte here on Wednesday in protest of the arrest of the former Minister and senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate.

Earlier, addressing the protesters here, Vinay Kumar Sorake, former Minister and senior Congress leader, said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre was practising vendetta politics. It had let loose the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate, and Income Tax Department against Congress leaders.

The BJP had deliberately targeted Mr. Shivakumar though he had cooperated with the Enforcement Directorate. False cases had been registered against Mr. Shivakumar. The Congress would not remain a mute spectator to the acts of the BJP and its misuse of Central agencies, he said.

Though the BJP had managed to entice 17 MLAs belonging to Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) through its infamous ‘Operation Lotus’ and there were reports that they had been paid vast amount of money, neither the CBI nor the Enforcement Directorate or the Income Tax bothered to investigate it. The Congress would not be cowed down by the intimidatory tactics of the BJP, he said.

U.R. Sabhapathy, former MLA, said the arrest of Mr. Shivakumar was a black day in the State. The BJP was only interested in hounding down its opponents. Though there had been massive floods in north Karnataka, so far the 25 BJP MPs had failed to get any substantial relief from the Centre to rehabilitate the affected people, he said.

Ashok Kodavoor, president of the Udupi District Congress Committee, and Ramesh Kanchan, Sunita Shetty, Veronica Carnelio, Roshani Olivera, Yatish Karkera, and Meenakshi Bannanje, party leaders, were present.