Congress workers should work together and move with people: Sasikanth Senthil

Stating that the Congress and the country are passing through a difficult time, Congress MP from Tiruvallur and a former Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil on Tuesday asked Congress workers to sacrifice their interests and work with the people for the better future of their children and family members.

During his interaction with party workers organised by the Dakshina Kannada Congress Committee, Mr. Senthil said it was because of sacrifices of Congress leaders namely Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru that a person like him from a Dalit community was a District Collector and wore good clothing.

“The message now is clear. We have to do or die for a better future. We need to understand this and move with people. It’s in the nature of the Congress to have disagreements and have discussion. Congress workers should move together systematically and build the party at the village level,” he added.

Disenchanted with increase in instances of BJP encouraging clashes among people, Mr. Senthil said he volunteered to join the Congress, which, according to him, was the sole party that can effectively counter the BJP. Stating that he was totally dedicated to strengthening party organisation, Mr. Senthil said Rahul Gandhi is creating a big system to give primacy to voice of party workers. Mr. Senthil said he is working hard to bridge the communication gap between Congress leaders and party workers.

He said that he completely devoted 10 years of his civil service life to people and did not bring politics in his work. Moved by the atrocities on civilians in Kashmir, he suddenly decided to resign from the post of District Collector.

Since joining the Congress, he was actively involved in the party’s campaign in Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Karntaka, Rajasthan, Telangana, and in the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress did everything to get him elected as MP from Tiruvallur constituency from where he won with a margin of 5.72 lakh votes.

Earlier, Mr. Senthil spoke at the programme ‘Living in solidarity and harmony as envisioned in Constitution’, organised by the Mother Theresa Vichara Vedike, at Town Hall.

MLC B.K. Hariprasad also spoke. A felicitation programme was held later for Mr. Senthil at a hotel in Mangaluru.