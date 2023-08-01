Congress workers protest against Manipur violence

August 01, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - MANGALURU

The Congress workers staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Lalbagh in the city on Monday against, what it said, the failure of the Union and the Manipur governments to put an end to violence in Manipur.

Speaking on the occasion, president of the Dakshina Kannada Congress Committee and MLC K. Harish Kumar said that Manipur has been burning for the past three months. But the two governments have not been able to control the violence. The government should protect the citizens of Manipur, he said.

Former Minister B. Ramanath Rai, former MLA J.R. Lobo, former MLC Ivan D’Souza and the Congress councillors in Mangaluru City Corporation took part in the protest which disrupted the traffic movement for sometime.