HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress workers protest against Manipur violence

August 01, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee staging a protest in Mangaluru on Monday.

Members of the Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee staging a protest in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Congress workers staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Lalbagh in the city on Monday against, what it said, the failure of the Union and the Manipur governments to put an end to violence in Manipur.

Speaking on the occasion, president of the Dakshina Kannada Congress Committee and MLC K. Harish Kumar said that Manipur has been burning for the past three months. But the two governments have not been able to control the violence. The government should protect the citizens of Manipur, he said.

Former Minister B. Ramanath Rai, former MLA J.R. Lobo, former MLC Ivan D’Souza and the Congress councillors in Mangaluru City Corporation took part in the protest which disrupted the traffic movement for sometime.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.