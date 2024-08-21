Congress workers oppose move to set up toll gate on Padubirdi-Karkala State highway

Congress workers staged a protest against a move to open a toll gate on Padubidri-Karkala State highway at Kanchinadkka in Udupi district, on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering at Kanchinadkka, Vinay Kumar Sorake, former Minister and MP, said that earlier the State government led by B.S. Yediyurappa had proposed to construct a toll gate on the highway. It was proposed to be built at Belman. Later the government led by Basavaraj Bommai shifted the location to Kanchinadkka. It was following opposition to the move to set up the gate at Belman.

Now the Congress will not allow opening the toll gate at Kanchinadda at any cost, he said.

The former Minister said that NH 66 has a toll gate at Hejamady in Udupi district. Another toll gate has been proposed to be built on the State highway at Kanchinadkka which is about 3 km away from Hejmady. It is an attempt to loot the people.

Mr. Sorake said that a delegation of the Congress will meet the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Thursday and submit a memorandum requesting him not to open the toll gate.

Udupi District Congress Committee president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor also spoke.

