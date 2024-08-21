GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress workers oppose move to set up toll gate on Padubirdi-Karkala State highway

Published - August 21, 2024 09:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake speaking at a protest at Kanchinadkka in Udupi district on Wednesday.

Former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake speaking at a protest at Kanchinadkka in Udupi district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Congress workers staged a protest against a move to open a toll gate on Padubidri-Karkala State highway at Kanchinadkka in Udupi district, on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering at Kanchinadkka, Vinay Kumar Sorake, former Minister and MP, said that earlier the State government led by B.S. Yediyurappa had proposed to construct a toll gate on the highway. It was proposed to be built at Belman. Later the government led by Basavaraj Bommai shifted the location to Kanchinadkka. It was following opposition to the move to set up the gate at Belman.

Now the Congress will not allow opening the toll gate at Kanchinadda at any cost, he said.

The former Minister said that NH 66 has a toll gate at Hejamady in Udupi district. Another toll gate has been proposed to be built on the State highway at Kanchinadkka which is about 3 km away from Hejmady. It is an attempt to loot the people.

Mr. Sorake said that a delegation of the Congress will meet the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Thursday and submit a memorandum requesting him not to open the toll gate.

Udupi District Congress Committee president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor also spoke.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.