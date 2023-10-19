HamberMenu
Congress will win Assembly elections in all five States, says MP

October 19, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Syed Naseer Hussain, Member of Congress Working Committee, being felicitated at the convention of minority wing of Congress of DK and Udupi at Town hall, in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Syed Naseer Hussain, Member of Congress Working Committee, being felicitated at the convention of minority wing of Congress of DK and Udupi at Town hall, in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Rajya Sabha Member and All India Congress Committee member Syed Naseer Hussain on Wednesday, said the Congress will win the forthcoming Assembly elections in five States—Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Hussain said he was visiting Mangaluru for the first time after becoming a Member of the Congress Working Committee. Two meetings, one in Hyderabad and one in Delhi, were held after he became the Member to evaluate the current situation in the country and discuss about the Assembly as well as Lok Sabha elections.

The party was geared up to face the elections and was confident to win all of them. With the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress has attempted to unite people of India. Though BJP has been attempting to mislead people by dividing them, it would not succeed. The Congress won the recent Assembly elections in Karnataka by highlighting the failures of the erstwhile BJP government.

Despite the party winning one seat each in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, it would have no impact on the developmental front that goes on unhindered. The government would not tolerate any kind of violence. It would deal sternly with divisive forces, he cautioned. If communal polarisation, moral policing, disturbance to communal peace and provocative speeches were not curbed, the region would not witness development, Mr. Hussain said.

Congress has given prominence to minority community people to a large extent. As many as four members from the community were made ministers in Karnataka, he said.

KPCC Minority Department president K. Abdul Jabbar, District Congress president K. Harish Kumar, former MLA J.R. Lobo, Ivan D’Souza, former MLC, and others were present.

