Congress will win 20 seats in Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, says Saleem Ahmed

August 26, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Congress will expose maladministration of the Union government and also put forth before people Congress government’s successful implementation of the five guarantees to win 20 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in State, said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Saleem Ahmed here on Saturday, August 26.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Ahmed said the BJP government in the Centre has failed to provide jobs for youth. It has also failed to double the income of farmers and effectively address inflation resulting from increase in price of petrol and diesel.

“We will take these issues to people. People also want a change. They (people) have seen the way how the Congress government is implementing the five guarantees. The party is confident of winning 20 Lok Saba seats in the State,” he said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will certainly become Prime Minister, he added.

Mr. Ahmed said the party will shortly form a committee comprising of a Minister and a senior Congress leader of the State for each of the 28 parliamentary constituencies. This committee will hold wider consultation and suggest names of Lok Sabha election candidates to the party high command. “We have asked the high command to announce candidates six months before the date for commencement of elections,” he said.

Mr. Ahmed said the State government has already implemented Shakti free bus travel, Anna Bhagya scheme and Gruha Jyothi scheme of up to 200 units of free power. The fourth guarantee of ₹2,000 per month to women head of the family under Gruha Lakshmi scheme will be implemented from August 30. The Yuva Nidhi scheme of providing unemployment allowance to degree and diploma holders will be implemented from December.

When pointed out that people are not receiving the cash component in place of 5 kg of rice under Anna Bhagya Scheme, Mr. Ahmed said there were some teething problems. “This and other problems will be addressed. We are committed in reaching out the five guarantees to all beneficiaries,” he said. The BJP is creating obstacles for government in reaching out guarantee schemes to beneficiaries, he alleged.

Claiming that he is unaware of the call reporteldy made by Home Minister Amit Shah to former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Mr. Ahmed said Congress will not venture into “Operation Lotus”. “But if those from BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) want to join Congress, a decision on it will be taken by the Congress high command,” he said.