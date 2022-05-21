Congress will repent for losing me: Pramod Madhwaraj

May 21, 2022 23:55 IST

Former fisheries minister and former Udupi MLA Pramod Madhwaraj who quit the Congress and joined BJP recently said on Saturday that the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar should understand that the BJP is a disciplined party and its leaders are bound to follow the party decorum.

Speaking to press persons in Udupi, he said that Congress leaders particularly those attached to Udupi district unit of the Congress will soon repent for losing him.

Reacting to Mr. Shivakumar’s statement in Udupi on Friday that Mr. Madhwaraj after joining the BJP is made to sit down in the party events, he said that in Congress, all leaders want to be on the stage. But in BJP, even the ministers, MLAs follow the party decorum.

“I do not feel embarrassed to sit down in party programmes, because I joined BJP as a party worker after a lot of contemplation,” he said.

Mr. Madhwaraj said that the Congress will realise his (Mr. Madhwaraj’s) importance in the next elections to the Zilla and taluk panchayats in Udupi. “Congress leaders are already behaving as if their party has won the 2023 State Assembly election, but they will repent soon,” he added.

Asked whether other Congress workers who were his followers will join the BJP, Mr. Madhwaraj said that he met Udupi district BJP president Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak in this connection on Saturday. The party leaders will decide about it as per the policies of the party.