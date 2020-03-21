Congress wants Union govt. to give more assistance to State

Mangaluru

21 March 2020 12:09 IST

‘This will help to tide over the loss resulting from spread of COVID-19’

While welcoming the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ on March 22 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee said on Friday that the Union government should release ₹30 crore to the State government to tide over loss resulting from the spread of the disease.

In a statement, committee spokesperson A.C. Vinayaraj said the call for the curfew has been given with an intention to have social distancing. Preventive measures are necessary against this disease that has hit economy of India and other countries severely. Mr. Vinayaraj said because of actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 many small hotels and eateries are forced to close their units. Labourers, street vendors, autorickshaw drivers, taxi operators, farmers are among the many who are facing the brunt of the restrictions.

Buses, trains and aeroplanes have cut down their operations, while the transport vehicles bringing grains,fruits and vegetables to the city from other parts of the State have also limited their services. Several labourers are forced to return to their native places following closure of the units and they face threat of loosing their jobs as there are less chances of these units resuming their operations, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Union government should also release ₹11 crore to the State government which is due from the Goods and Services Tax collection, he said. Calling upon people to support the curfew on Sunday, D. Vedavyas Kamath, MLA, said people should keep off the road on the day and support the campaign of the Prime Minister. Dakshina Kannada BJP unit president Sudershan M. and secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Mangaluru division, Sharan Pumpwell said they have asked the cadre to cancel all their programmes on Sunday and make people aware of the need to stay at home.