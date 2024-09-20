Congress too is going after caste as identity, says Tushar Gandhi

Critical of the political parties, including the Congress, for using caste to divide the society, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi on Friday, September 20, said that reverting to caste as identity is a sign of regression for the country that obtained freedom from British over seven decades ago.

Speaking on ‘relevance of Gandhi’s ideology to today’s youth’ at a seminar organised jointly by Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi, Mangalore University, Kumbra Jattappa Rai Prathistana Kajemaru, Kedambady, Puttur, Mr. Gandhi said the word ‘secular’ should be removed from the Constitution preamble and replaced by the term ‘atheist.’

“Religion is the greatest curse (for the country) and should be discarded. What I want to be discarded is the official patronage of caste. We should get over this caste-based thinking. Unfortunately, even in Congress we do not find it (discarding of caste) happening. Reverting to caste identity is regression,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Leaders are now dividing people on caste lines, more so during elections. During elections, there is a preponderance of hate. Parties go for caste-based representation of candidates, rather than representation based on the ability of candidates. “People whom we do not want in the helm of affairs are in the helm,” he said adding that people are repeatedly electing such elected representatives.

Karnataka has suffered with elected representatives, who repeatedly change their ideology after getting elected. “I am not condemning everybody, but a majority of elected representatives change their ideology. As a society, we are morally corrupt and ethically downgraded,” he said.

Talking about polarisation in Mangaluru, Mr. Gandhi said: “If people behave in a radicalised manner and the dominant ideology here is that of the organisation that is accused of conspiring assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, it seems people here have forgotten ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.”

Asking youth to raise their voice to preserve values and also the diversified culture of nation, Mr. Gandhi said: “Our elected governments have forgotten this fundamental duty. We need to remind them that we are not their servants but their rulers.”

President of Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi Wooday P. Krishna also spoke. Nitte (Deemed to be University) Pro-Chancellor M. Shantaram Shetty released the books “On the Trail of Gandhi’s Footsteps” and “Before I return to the soil” written by Pramod Kumar Rai, founder of Kumbra Jattappa Rai Prathistana. Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P.L. Dharma was present.