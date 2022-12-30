ADVERTISEMENT

Congress to stage protests in DK on Dec. 31 against Home Minister’s statement on arecanut

December 30, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

KPCC Vice President B. Ramanath Rai said the statement has shocked farmers. It has come at an inappropriate time when the prices of arecanut are coming down

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister, B. Ramanath Rai speaking at a press conference at Congress Bhavan in Mangaluru on December 30. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Opposing a statement by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in the Belagavi Legislative Assembly session that the government should not encourage further cultivation of arecanut, the Pradesh Congress Kisan Cell activists will stage protests at all taluk headquarters in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday, December 31.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President B. Ramanath Rai said the statement has shocked farmers. It has come at an inappropriate time when the prices of arecanut are coming down. “By this statement, he has broken backbone of farmers. This will lead to further crash of price of arecanut,” he said.

Mr. Rai said more than 50% of farmers in Karnataka are reliant on arecanut. It is the income from arecanut that farmers survived during the gloomy COVID period. Arecanut growers are greatly affected by leaf spot disease. The government has neither compensated the loss nor helped growers address leaf spot disease, he said.

