Congress to hold Prajadhwani Yatra in Udupi on Sunday

January 18, 2023 - MANGALURU

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president R. Dhruvanarayana on Wednesday said the party will organise Prajadhwani Yatra in Udupi on Sunday wherein over 25,000 people are expected to participate.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi, Mr. Dhurvanarayana said at least 5,000 people will arrive from each Assembly constituency in the district to attend the yatra at Christian High School Grounds from 10 a.m.

All India Congress Committee Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others will attend the yatra. It will enlighten people on the achievements of the previous Congress government and urge them to elect the party in the forthcoming Assembly elections. At the same time, people will be told about the maladministration by the BJP government, that came to power through the backdoor through Operation Lotus. Issues of price rise, rampant corruption, etc., will be highlighted, he said.

The BJP government, Mr. Dhurvanarayana said, is looting the exchequer by raising lakhs of rupees debt. While the Congress government had availed ₹2.5 lakh crore loan in 70 years of its rule, BJP has raised the same amount within three years. The BJP has no moral ground to talk about the Congress rule, he said.

Mr. Dhruvanarayana said Union Home Minister Amit Shah talked about construction of temples during his recent programme in Mandya instead of talking about development projects initiated by Union and State governments. Congress was not opposed to the construction of temples, but well-being of the common man was more important, he said.

Congress had fulfilled 165 promises made in its manifesto during its earlier dispensation and provided various welfare schemes, including Anna Bhagya, Ksheera Bhagya, loan waiver and many more. It had also given ₹86,000 crore grant for the welfare of SC/ ST people. Congress would fulfill its present promise of ₹2,000 a month honourarium to women on coming to power in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

On the other hand, the BJP has reduced the benefits being provided to SC/ST communities, Mr. Dhruvanarayana said. It failed to fulfill even 60 out of 600 promises made, he added.