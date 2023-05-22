Congress threatens protest against recruitment by MRPL

May 22, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Congress on Monday threatened to launch a protest if the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) did not stop the ongoing process of recruiting Diploma and B.Sc degree holders for 50 posts in the non-management cadre.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President and former MLC Ivan D’Souza said the MRPL on May 22 opened its portal for online submission of applications from Diploma and B.Sc degree holders for 50 posts in Chemical, Electrical, Mechanical, Chemistry, Draftsman and Secretary disciplines in the non-management cadre.

Mr. D’Souza said by such a process of recruiting, local candidates will be denied job. Accusing MRPL of not providing compensatory employment to 250 families who have lost their land to Mangalore Special Economic Zone in 2006, Mr. D’Souza said the nearly 450 families, who lost their land and houses for the MRPL fourth phase project, are waiting for compensatory employment since last six years.

Mr. D’Souza said MRPL should forthwith stop the ongoing process of recruitment and issue fresh notification to recruit local people, including land losers, for the 50 posts. “Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel should stop the ongoing process. If no action is taken, Congress will launch a massive protest,” he said.

In another statement, Democratic Youth Federation of India State President Muneer Katipalla said two years ago MRPL finalised recruitment for 234 posts in the same cadre. Following a protest over not preferring locals, Mr. Kateel, Mangaluru City North MLA Y Bharath Shetty and Moodbidri MLA Umanath A Kotian held a meeting with MRPL Management which announced that the recruitment had been put on hold. A few days later, MRPL recruited 234 persons, majority of whom were from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Only 12 persons were from Karnataka of which two each were from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, respectively.

Mr. Katipalla said MRPL has once again invited application for 50 posts in the same cadre. “This gives a good opportunity for Mr. Kateel and Mr. Kotian and Dr. Shetty - the newly-elected MLAs from Moodbidri and Mangaluru City North – to repose faith in people and stop the present recruitment process. The three elected representatives should ensure that at least 40 of the 50 posts are reserved for locals,” Mr. Katipalla said.

Meanwhile, sources in MRPL said that the recruitment in the Public Sector Enterprise takes place as per norms laid down by the Union Government. More than 600 employees presently working in MRPL were related to families who have lost their houses and land for the enterprise. Different committees of State, including the one of Karnataka Development Authority, have visited MRPL and found that more than 70% of its employees were local residents, the sources said.