Congress takes out padayatra to condemn Centre’s action

Mangaluru

19 January 2022 01:13 IST

Condemning the Central Government’s rejection of the float proposed by Kerala Government for the Republic Day parade that had reformer Sree Narayana Guru’s idol, the Youth Congress and other Congress activists took out a protest march

Condemning the Central Government’s rejection of the float proposed by Kerala Government for the Republic Day parade that had reformer Sree Narayana Guru’s idol, the Youth Congress and other Congress activists on Tuesday took out a protest march from the district Congress office to Kudroli Gokarnanatha temple, which was established by Naryana Guru.

Launching the protest march, former State Congress president G. Parameshwara said the Central Government has rejected the float of Kerala Government that contained statue of Narayana Guru, who professed equality among castes. The Central Government has not given any explanation for rejecting the float.

Advertising

Advertising

The Central Government should reconsider its decision and allow the float of Kerala Government on women empowerment, which features Narayana Guru, during the Republic Day parade. The march was delayed for nearly two hours following heated exchanges between the Youth Congress activists and other Congress activists during a meeting held at the party office earlier.

Former Mayor Mahabala Marla reportedly questioned district Youth Congress president Lukman Bantwal and other office-bearers of Youth Congress for keeping the district Congress president K. Harish Kumar in the dark about the protest planned around noon.

Heated exchange followed between supporters of former Minister B. Ramanath Rai and Youth Congress activists. A few Youth Congress activists were reportedly sent out of the meeting.

Then Mr. Parameshwara came to the party office and held a meeting with activists till 1.30 p.m. Mr. Kumar, Mr. Rai, Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader, former Mangaluru City South MLA J.R.Lobo, and AICC secretary Ivan D’Souza attended the meeting.

Lack of cohesion among activists was evident during the protest march. A batch of activists led by Mr. Bantwal, Mr. D’Souza and AICC Secretary P.V. Mohan, went ahead with the march from the party office, while other activists, including Mr. Rai, Mr. Khader and Mr. Kumar, marched for a short duration. Activists were seen leaving the march midway.