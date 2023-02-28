Congress takes on BJP for keeping MCC council in the dark on revising property tax based on latest guidance value

February 28, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Opposition Congress in Mangaluru City Corporation council took on the ruling BJP in the meeting of the council on Tuesday that the latter revised the property tax based on the latest guidance value of properties by keeping the council in the dark.

Leader of the Opposition Naveen R. D’Souza questioned Mayor Jayananda Anchan for not taking the councillors into confidence before revising the tax. He asked why the matter was not discussed in the council.

Mr. D’Souza said that after the revision (for 2023-24) many property owners have been forced to pay high tax.

Refuting the charge of the Opposition, the whip in the council Premananda Shetty of the BJP said that an agenda on the matter had been tabled in the council for discussion on March 31, 2021. But the agenda was deferred then by deciding to postpone the decision on the same. Mr. Shetty, a former Mayor, questioned the timing of the Opposition raising the matter after more than a year. He asked the Opposition why it did not raise the matter in subsequent meetings of the council.

Mr. Shetty said that other corporations in the State have revised the tax as per the latest guidance value of properties.

He said that a circular from the Directorate of Municipal Administration to the urban local bodies on February 19, 2021, has mentioned that while revising the tax it should he ensured that it should not become a burden on the people. At the same time the total tax demand for a year should not come down. The tax should be revised scientifically.

Congress councillor and former Mayor M. Shashidhar Hegde taking an example said that when a property owner paid the tax in advance for 2023-24 a few days ago, the tax amount went up from ₹3,000 to ₹5,000. “It appears that the ruling party has considered the living of people in the city only to pay tax,” he said.

Mr. Hegde said that the city MLAs should have taken up the matter with the government before revising the tax as it has come as a huge burden on the people. He suggested that a delegation of councillors and other MLAs should meet the Chief Minister to apprise him on not to hike the tax.

Congress councillor A.C. Vinayraj said that the ruling BJP should have formed a committee of councillors to arrive at a conclusion on the matter before taking unilateral decision on revising the tax. The people in the city are already reeling under high tax/fee regime by paying high trade licence fee and water tariff.

After many other Congress councillors opposed the revision, Commissioner of the corporation Channabasappa said that the matter will be reviewed and it will be examined whether the tax structured can be rationalised.