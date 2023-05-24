ADVERTISEMENT

Congress showing the way it rides over sentiments of Hindus: Kateel

May 24, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement of curbing moral policing has to seen along with the Congress’ assurance in its manifesto of banning the Bajrang Dal, said State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Nalin Kumar Kateel here on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters here at his office, Mr. Kateel said the Congress is showing the way it rides over the sentiments of Hindus. The party is also showing the way it will act against nationalist Hindu activists.

“I condemn such thinking of Mr. Siddaramaiah and the Congress. The BJP will stand by Hindus and fight against any action taken against Hindus and Hindu activists,” he said.

On the statement by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar that the Congress government will not allow saffronisation of police force, Mr. Kateel said every government department gives freedom to its employees to practice his/her religion. Rituals according to their religious belief continue to be held. The statement that saffronisation will not be allowed showed the ugly politics and mindset of the Congress.

“Those holding constitutional position should not come in the way of people conducting as per his/her religious belief,” he said.

CONNECT WITH US