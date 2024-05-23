Congress seeks resignation of Harish Poonja, dares MLA to face polls again

Objecting to the conduct of Harish Poonja, BJP MLA, at the Belthangady police station on the night of May 18, the Congress on Thursday, May 23, sought his resignation stating that the MLA has insulted the people of Dakshina Kannada. It dared the MLA to face the election again from the constituency.

Addressing presspersons here K. Harish Kumar, MLC and president of Dakshina Kannada Congress Committee, alleged that the MLA exhibited “goonda-like behaviour” to protect a “rowdy sheeter” arrested by police in connection with his involvement in operating an illegal quarrying unit at Melanthabettu in Belthangady taluk.

Mr. Kumar alleged that Mr. Poonja behaved like unbecoming of an MLA. He violated the decorum expected from an elected representative. The MLA came in the way of discharge of duty by police.

“Let him resign and face the election again from the constituency,” Mr. Kumar said.

The MLC said that none of the former MLAs of Belthangady had behaved like Mr. Poonja. All of them had maintained dignity.

“The MLA created a ruckus by arguing with police and abusing them only to protect a rowdy sheeter. Earlier, the MLA had come in the way of Forest Department officials discharging their duty. He is acting like a rowdy,” Mr. Kumar alleged.

The MLC said that Mr. Poonja created a high drama in the house near Belthangady on Wednesday when police went to serve him a notice to appear for an inquiry in connection with two cases registered against him. The party workers were made to believe that police were at his house to arrest him. According to police, the MLA was not ready to accept the notice and they were made to wait.

“Mr. Poonja hid in the house to evade police,” the MLC alleged.

Manjunath Bhandary, MLC and working president, of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, said that elected representatives should be role models. But the MLA behaved otherwise.

The MLA and the BJP leaders only spread rumours that police were at his house to arrest him. It is only to get publicity.