Congress seeks reintroduction of KSRTC city buses in Udupi

Mangaluru

10 February 2021 00:53 IST

It suspects private operators behind delay in bringing services back

The Udupi Block Congress on Tuesday urged the Deputy Commissioner to immediately ensure recommencement of city bus services of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in Udupi. As many as 51 city buses under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission were deployed on different city routes in Udupi when Pramod Madhwaraj was the Minister, the Congress said. Mr. Madhwaraj did not succumb to private bus operators lobby thereby helping thousands of students, senior citizens, and other eligible persons to avail subsidised travel facility.

However, the present government has not shown any interest in reintroducing the services that were stopped following the COVID-19 lockdown. The corporation was citing low occupancy despite reopening of majority of educational institutions, said Block Congress President Satish Amin Padukare in a statement. The party also suspected the hands of private bus operators lobby in delaying reintroduction of KSRTC services.

Mr. Padukare, district Congress publicity committee president Dinesh Puthran, former ZP member Divakar Kundar, and others said the party would be forced to launch an agitation if the administration fails to reintroduce the services immediately.

