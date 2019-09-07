Congress, SDPI want Senthil back as DC

Congress and Social Democratic Party of India activists on Friday carried out protests asking the State government to prevail upon Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S. to withdraw his resignation.

Addressing the protesters, district Congress president and MLC K. Harish Kumar said it was sad to hear about the resignation of an honest and committed officer like Mr. Senthil, who had efficiently handled critical issues of the district, including the floods and drought situation. Accusing the Union government of creating conditions that forced honest officers like Mr. Senthil to resign, Mr. Kumar said the officer has joined a long list of committed officials who had resigned in protest against the devolution of democratic values by the Centre.

MLC Ivan D’Souza said Mr. Senthil was known for his people-friendly administration and the district could not afford to lose such an officer. “The State government should prevail upon Mr. Senthil to take back his resignation,” he said and added that the party would continue with the protest till Mr. Senthil came back as Deputy Commissioner.

While stating that he was shocked to hear about Mr. Senthil’s resignation, Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader said in a tweet that officers are harassed with repeated transfers and undue pressure to do some works. “He is a good officer & his quitting the service will be a loss to the administration” he said.

Terming Mr. Senthil’s resignation unfortunate, Democratic Youth Federation of India State president Muneer Katipalla said the incident highlighted the concern over devaluation of democratic institutions and federal system. Recalling Mr. Senthil’s 10 year-long service in various positions, Mr. Katipalla called upon the officer to withdraw his resignation and resume work with the Indian Administrative Service.

We are also concerned about Senthil’s resignation: MLA

While stating that they are deeply disturbed by the resignation of Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S., Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath said he was making efforts along with State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel and district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary to prevail upon Mr. Senthil to withdraw his resignation.

In a statement, Mr. Kamath said he had already spoken to Mr. Senthil and asked him to withdraw his resignation. He assured Mr. Senthil of complete cooperation of the State government if the latter resumes his post. Mr. Kamath said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had already initiated action to prevail upon Mr. Senthil to resume duty as Deputy Commissioner.

Blaming the Congress party for politicising the issue, Mr. Kamath said the official had clearly written in the letter that the resignation was for personal reasons and State government and elected representatives were not at fault. The Congress should stop pointing fingers at B.S. Yediyurappa government.

DC office staff upset by news

There was no end to phone calls at the Deputy Commissioner’s office since noon on Friday following the news of the resignation of Sasikanth Senthil S. The callers wanted to speak to Mr. Senthil and prevail upon him to take back his resignation.

While stating that Mr. Senthil was not in the office as he was on leave, Leelavathi, personal assistant to Deputy Commissioner, asked callers to get in touch with Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer R. Selvamani, who was holding the charge of the Deputy Commissioner at that time. “Calls are coming in continuously. We are taken aback by the news of the resignation. It is hard to answer people’s queries,” said Ms. Leelavathi with a despondent look.

While Ms. Leelavathi was handling calls, the Dalayat at the DC’s office was stating the same to those visiting the office with the same query. “It is hard to digest the news that such a compassionate Deputy Commissioner has resigned,” said the Dalayat. Another staffer recalled the support he received from Mr. Senthil to get cardiac treatment for his niece and spoke of the officer’s good relationship with staff members and people.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Ramakrishna Rao, District Vector Borne Disease Control Programme Officer Naveenchandra Kulal, and other officers of the Health Department, who were at the DC’s office for a video conference, were also taken aback. “Really sad to lose such an officer,” said Dr. Rao.