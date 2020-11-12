Congress, SDPI hand in glove, says Kateel

Nalin Kumar Kateel

MANGALURU

12 November 2020 00:48 IST

President of the State unit of BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Wednesday that the Congress and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) are hand in glove and both the parties have forged an alliance to enable the Congress to lead the Bantwal Town Municipal Council while electing the president and vice-president of the council last week.

Addressing presspersons, Mr. Kateel said that Congress candidates were elected president and vice-president of the council in the election to the two offices with the support of the SDPI.

In the 27-member council, the Congress had bagged 12 seats, the BJP 11 seats and the SDPI had won four seats. Though Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik U. and Mr. Kateel had voted in favour of the BJP candidates, the BJP could not get hold of the council as the SDPI supported the Congress candidates leading to their win.

Mr. Kateel said that the Congress has been claiming that it has no links with the SDPI. But election to the offices of the president and vice-president of the Bantwal TMC has proved it otherwise. It exposes the real Congress, he said.

He said that the BJP could win the recent bypolls to Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituencies and four seats in the Legislative Council due to the team work by it members.

Mr. Kateel said that the Congress projected caste to win the by-polls. But it failed. The results of the by-polls and election to the four seats of the Legislative Council in the State, and by-polls to 59 constituencies in other parts of the country, and the Bihar Assembly election results indicated that people have voted for the good governance of the governments led by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in the State and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre.

People have reposed their faith in the leadership of the BJP.

The MP said that the election results have shown that people have rejected the Congress.

Hitting out at Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mr. Kateel said that he is a self-styled leader.