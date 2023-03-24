Congress represents the crisis of credibility in Indian politics, says BJP national spokesperson

March 24, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said here on Friday, March 24, that if the Congress represented the “crisis of credibility”, the BJP represented the “element of credibility” in Indian politics.

Addressing press persons, he took on the Congress for criticising the BJP-led government for high prices of fuel. But the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh increased the prices of petrol and diesel by ₹3 a litre within three weeks of coming to power recently. “It shows that they (Congress) represent the crisis of credibility in Indian politics,” he said.

Dr. Trivedi, also a Member Rajya Sabha, alleged that the last Congress government in Karnataka diluted the powers of Lokayukta and tried to done away with the ACB.

Regarding the allegation of 40% commission against the State government, he said that asking and taking bribe and hiding the names of those who are taking bribe is crime. Those who are making the allegations should come out categorically by filing a proper complaint. “Otherwise that fellow technically as per the law is trying to hide or subjugate a crime by not divulging the details,” he said and asked: “Why the Congress is having so much sympathy towards the corrupt contractors?”

The BJP leader said that the Congress governments had been running 85% governments, as admitted by the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who had said that only 15 paise out of every rupee released by the government actually reaches the intended beneficiary.

Stating that Karnataka is considered to be economically most advanced State and its economy has recovered after the pandemic, he said that the revenue of the State was up by 17% in the past one year. It was a significant achievement, he claimed.

Dr. Trivedi said that the per capita income of Karnataka was up from ₹2,43,722 to ₹3,31,981 in the last one year.

“As far as the borrowing and liability are concerned, the entire outstanding liability of the State is 24.2% which is well below the 25% as suggested by the Fiscal Responsibility Act,” he said.

To a question he said that the phrase “love jihad” was not coined by the RSS or the BJP but by former Kerala Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan on the basis of a STF report submitted to the Kerala High Court in which Kerala police studied around 5,000 cases relating to the love affair between young boys and girls.

He said that during the Congress regime, the Padma Awards were being given to the “so called five star environmental activists mostly of the left leaning.” They were less concerned about environment and were more concerned about creating disturbances.