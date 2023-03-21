Congress protests seeking solution to sanitary workers’ strike

March 21, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

Congress workers, led by Naveen R. D’Souza, Leader of the Opposition in Mangaluru City Corporation council, staged a protest in front of the central office of the Mangaluru City Corporation here on Tuesday, urging the corporation to find a solution to the strike by sanitary workers at the earliest.

The sanitary workers have been on strike since March 13.

Addressing the protesters, Ivan D’Souza, former MLC, said that as sanitary workers have continued their strike, garbage is getting accumulated by the roadside in several lanes in Mangaluru.

“It is stinking at several places. No steps are being taken by the corporation to clear the accumulated garbage,” he alleged.

The State government so far has not agreed with the demand of civic workers, who want wages on par with other employees of the civic body.

“The government cannot exploit civic workers by paying them a paltry sum as salary,” he said.

Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel and the city MLAs D. Vedavyas Kamath and Y. Bharath Shetty should be held responsible for their failure in resolving the issue of sanitary workers, Mr. D’Souza said.

Former councillor Prakash Salian said the Bharatiya Janata Party is good at raising sentimental communal issues and less interested in carrying out development activities.

“First meet our development needs and then hold the street food festival in the city (which commences from March 22),” Mr. Salian said.

Mr. Naveen D’Souza and councillor A.C. Vinayraj also spoke.

Following the protest, the Congress activists attempted to troop into the MCC building. The police took them away.