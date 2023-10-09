Congress protests over sale of scrap items at Brahmavar sugar factory

October 09, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

Alleging irregularities in the sale of scrap items at Brahmavar Cooperative Sugar Factory, former Urban Development Minister and Congress leader Vinay Kumar Sorake said on Monday that a delegation of Congress leaders from Udupi district will meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah next week to urge him to safeguard the interest of the factory and farmers.

Addressing a protest organised by the Congress at Brahmavar, he alleged that the management of the factory has taken some decisions against the laid out rules. The BJP leaders will destroy the future of the factory, he alleged.

The factory has become the victim of mismanagement by BJP leaders, he alleged.

Congress leader Sudhir Kumar Maroli addressing the protesters said that some of the costliest metals, materials were sold in the guise of selling the scrap items from the factory premises while the e-way bill, way-bridge receipts, gate pass from the factory was not maintained.

It may be mentioned here that earlier the factory had denied the allegations made by Congress leaders. It had said that no irregularities have taken place in selling the scrap items.