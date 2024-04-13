Congress promoted terrorism, alleges Umanath Kotian

April 13, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

A BJP MLA alleged here on Saturday that the Congress promoted terrorism in the country.

Addressing presspersons, A. Umanath Kotian, BJP MLA from Moodbidri, alleged that the Congress sheltered those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans and those who planted bombs within the country.

On the other hand, he claimed, the National Democratic Alliance government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tackled terrorist activities and controlled terrorism. “Mr. Modi thus strengthened the security of the country,” he said.

The MLA said that the BJP is confident that the NDA will return to power by winning more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Kotian said that the Lok Sabha elections are fought on national issues. There is no scope for judging the outcome of the elections on the basis of castes and religions. Voters vote keeping the national leadership in mind.

The MLA said that Dakshina Kannada constituency has remained the citadel of the BJP since 1991. An atmosphere has been created in the constituency in which any ordinary worker of the BJP will win the Lok Sabha elections. Nalin Kumar Kateel who was an ordinary BJP worker won the elections in the constituency thrice by defeating senior Congress leader and former Union minister B. Janardhana Poojary twice, he said.

Mr. Kotian claimed that enough development projects have been implemented in the constituency during the past 15 years when Mr. Kateel was the Member of Parliament.

He said that the Mulki-Moodbidri Assembly constituency gave a lead of 30,000 votes to the BJP candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. This time it will go up to 50,000 votes, he said.