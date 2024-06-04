Congress’ promise of ₹1 lakh to women a reason for NDA’s reduced performance, says Kota Srinivas Poojary

Thanking the electors for strengthening the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by electing him Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha member, Kota Srinivas Poojary on Tuesday, said the Congress’ offer of ₹1 lakh a year to women was one of the reasons for the reduced number of NDA seats across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters near the counting centre at Brahmagiri in Udupi, Mr. Poojary admitted that the performance of National Democratic Alliance was not on the expected level; yet the NDA was in a position to form the government at the Centre. The BJP did not get the expected number of seats in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan, he noted.

Mr. Poojary further said the NDA had hoped to win at least 20 seats in Karnataka; but the number was less.

Congratulating Captain Brijesh Chowta who won from Dakshina Kannada and Mr. Poojary for entering the Lok Sabha for the first time, Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja in a statement here said his Assembly constituency had been giving definitive leads to the BJP. Be it the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, or the 2023 Assembly elections or the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party has polled more than one lakh votes, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.