GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Congress’ promise of ₹1 lakh to women a reason for NDA’s reduced performance, says Kota Srinivas Poojary

Published - June 04, 2024 09:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Kota Srinivasa Poojary, BJP Candidate for Udupi-Chikmagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, and Yashpal Suvarna MLA of Udupi, watching the election counting news on television at the BJP office in Udupi on Tuesday.

Kota Srinivasa Poojary, BJP Candidate for Udupi-Chikmagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, and Yashpal Suvarna MLA of Udupi, watching the election counting news on television at the BJP office in Udupi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Thanking the electors for strengthening the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by electing him Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha member, Kota Srinivas Poojary on Tuesday, said the Congress’ offer of ₹1 lakh a year to women was one of the reasons for the reduced number of NDA seats across the country.

Speaking to reporters near the counting centre at Brahmagiri in Udupi, Mr. Poojary admitted that the performance of National Democratic Alliance was not on the expected level; yet the NDA was in a position to form the government at the Centre. The BJP did not get the expected number of seats in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan, he noted.

Mr. Poojary further said the NDA had hoped to win at least 20 seats in Karnataka; but the number was less.

Congratulating Captain Brijesh Chowta who won from Dakshina Kannada and Mr. Poojary for entering the Lok Sabha for the first time, Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja in a statement here said his Assembly constituency had been giving definitive leads to the BJP. Be it the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, or the 2023 Assembly elections or the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party has polled more than one lakh votes, he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / state politics / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / election / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Uttar Pradesh / West Bengal / Rajasthan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.